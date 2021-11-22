Brewer leads East Tennessee St past Murray St 66-58

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has released an app to support those struggling with mental health. Evan Gonzales, a community program specialist with the Department of Behavioral Health Services, said the goal was to create something to help the community find the resources they need, especially in the wake of COVID-19.

"Isolation, along with other factors really caused individuals to recognize behavioral health needs, whether it's for themselves, a loved one, a family member, a friend. So we really took that to heart and as we continue services as a department, we also realized people need resources," Gonzales said.