NEW YORK (AP)Nick Brennen scored 12 points and Manhattan breezed to a 68-52 victory over Saint Peter’s on Sunday.

Brennen was 4-of-9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the foul line for the Jaspers (9-14, 7-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anthony Nelson and Samir Stewart added 11 points apiece.

Kyle Cardaci led the way for the Peacocks (10-14, 5-10) with 16 points. Isiah Dasher added 11 points and two blocks. Corey Washington had seven points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Iona next, Manhattan on the road on Friday and Saint Peter’s at home on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.