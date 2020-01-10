Braxton lifts St. Francis (Pa.) over Wagner 80-62

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Keith Braxton had 19 points and nine rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Wagner 80-62 on Thursday night.

Isaiah Blackmon had 13 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis (9-5, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Myles Thompson added 12 points as did Tyler Stewart.

St. Francis headed to the locker room at halftime trailing 38-30, but the Red Flash were able to outscore the Seahawks 50-24 in the second half to roll to the victory. The Seahawks’ 24 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Alex Morales scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (4-10, 1-2). Curtis Cobb III added 10 points.

St. Francis (Pa.) matches up against St. Francis (N.Y.) at home on Saturday. Wagner takes on Robert Morris on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞