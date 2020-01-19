Braxton leads St. Francis (Pa.) over Sacred Heart 72-65

LORETTA, Pa. (AP)Keith Braxton had 24 points and 10 rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Sacred Heart 72-65 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Blackmon had 18 points for St. Francis (12-5, 5-1 Northeast Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Tyler Stewart added 11 points.

Aaron Clarke had 13 points for the Pioneers (10-8, 3-2). E.J. Anosike added 13 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth consecutive double-double and his ninth this season. Kinnon LaRose had 12 points.

Sacred Heart’s Cameron Parker left the game with an apparent lower-body injury nearly five minutes into the game and did not return. The sophomore went into the game with 139 assists this season (No. 2 nationally) and averaging 8.2 per game (No. 4).

St. Francis takes on Merrimack at home on Monday. Sacred Heart matches up against Robert Morris on the road on Monday.

