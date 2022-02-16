EASTON, Pa. (AP)Jon Brantley tossed in 19 points and Neal Quinn scored 18 with eight rebounds as Lafayette beat Loyola (Md.) 77-68 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Jenkins added 16 points for the Leopards (9-16, 6-8 Patriot League).

Cam Spencer had 17 points and six rebounds to pace the Greyhounds (13-13, 7-8), who have lost four straight. Jaylin Andrews added 13 points. Golden Dike had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Leopards evened the season series against the Greyhounds. Loyola (MD) defeated Lafayette 74-60 on Jan. 13.

