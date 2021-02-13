Brandon scores 17 to lead Canisius over Quinnipiac 89-70

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP)Majesty Brandon came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Canisius to an 89-70 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Jordan Henderson had 13 points and eight rebounds for Canisius (5-3, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Jacco Fritz also scored 13 points. Malek Green had seven rebounds.

Savion Lewis had 15 points for the Bobcats (5-9, 3-7).

The Golden Griffins improve to 2-0 against the Bobcats this season. Canisius defeated Quinnipiac 74-67 on Friday.

