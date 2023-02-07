ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points, Myles Burns added 20 and Mississippi beat Georgia 78-74 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Brakefield had six points and Burns five during a 15-7 surge that gave Ole Miss a 71-67 lead with 1:26 remaining. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe’s three-point play pulled Georgia to 74-73 with seven seconds left. Matthew Murrell made four free throws for the Rebels to seal it.

Brakefield was 11 of 15 from the floor and had two of the Rebels’ four 3-pointers. Burns was 6-of-11 shooting and made 7 of 9 free throws. Murrell shot 2 of 11 from the field but was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Murrell also had seven rebounds and five assists for Ole Miss (10-14, 2-9 SEC).

Braelen Bridges scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Georgia (14-10, 4-7). He surpassed his previous career best of 24 points with a layup at the 8:38 mark that stretched the Bulldogs’ lead to 60-56. Kario Oquendo added 19 points and Justin Hill had 13 points and seven assists.

Five straight points from Oquendo gave Georgia the largest lead of the first half, 28-23, with 5:51 remaining before Ole Miss cut the deficit to 35-34 at halftime. The Bulldogs had a six-point lead with 13:03 remaining, the largest of the game.

Ole Miss hosts South Carolina on Saturday. Georgia is at home against Kentucy on Saturday.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25