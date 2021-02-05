Bradshaw leads Bellarmine past Jacksonville 71-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Pedro Bradshaw had a career-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Bellarmine won its seventh consecutive game, topping Jacksonville 71-56 on Friday night.

Dylan Penn had 14 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (10-5, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Trey Sides had 12 points for the Dolphins (9-10, 3-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Dontarius James added 10 points. He also had eight turnovers. Tyreese Davis had 10 points.

