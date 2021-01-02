Bradshaw carries Bellarmine past Transylvania 90-40

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Pedro Bradshaw had 20 points as Bellarmine rolled past Transylvania 90-40 on Friday night.

CJ Fleming had 15 points for Bellarmine (2-3). Ethan Claycomb added nine rebounds.

Zach Larimore had 12 points for the Pioneers, who have now lost five straight games to start the season.

