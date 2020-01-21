Closings & Delays
Bradford, Southern denies Mississippi Valley State, 74-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Micah Bradford hit 8 of 10 free throw attempts during a 90-second stretch to allow Southern to hold off Mississippi Valley State, 74-70 in a Southwestern Conference contest on Monday night.

Bradford started his string by hitting the first of two attempts with 2:14 left and the Jaguars leading by four points. It ended when he converted a pair with :59 left to make it 71-64.

Bradford finished with 14 points for Southern (6-13, 3-3). Darius Williams and Ashante Whivers each had 15 points while Amel Kuljuhovic contributed 11.

Caleb Hunter scored 26 and Michael Green contributed 24 for the Delta Devils (1-16, 1-4).

Southern hosts Alabama State Saturday. Mississippi Valley State travels to Texas Southern Saturday.

