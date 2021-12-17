Boyd leads Tennessee St. over Charleston Southern 78-75

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is partnering with a local pharmacy for COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The department and Best Buy Drugs are holding the clinics from December 20 through the end of the month. The first is at Palo Duro Senior Center on Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to a news release from the city, the following are the dates and locations of the shot clinics: