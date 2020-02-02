Boyd leads E. Tennessee St. over UNC-Greensboro 82-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Tray Boyd III had a career-high 30 points as East Tennessee State got past UNC Greensboro 82-65 on Saturday.

Boyd made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Bo Hodges had 14 points and 11 rebounds for East Tennessee State (19-4, 8-2 Southern Conference). Lucas N’Guessan added 12 points. Isaiah Tisdale had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Miller had 18 points for the Spartans (17-6, 7-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Keyshaun Langley added 14 points. James Dickey had seven rebounds.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. East Tennessee State defeated UNC Greensboro 64-57 on Jan. 8. East Tennessee State faces Chattanooga on the road on Wednesday. UNC Greensboro faces The Citadel at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞