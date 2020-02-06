Live Now
Boyd III carries E. Tennessee St. over Chattanooga 80-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Tray Boyd III had 18 points to lead five East Tennessee State players scoring in double figures as the Buccaneers beat Chattanooga 80-64 on Wednesday night.

Bo Hodges added 16 points for the Buccaneers. Daivien Williamson chipped in 14, Lucas N’Guessan scored 12 and Isaiah Tisdale had 11. Hodges had six rebounds, while Williamson posted 10 assists. N’Guessan had 12 rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste had 16 points for the Mocs (14-10, 5-6 Southern Conference). Ramon Vila added 14 points and eight rebounds. Matt Ryan also scored 14 points.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Mocs for the season. East Tennessee State defeated Chattanooga 75-64 on Jan. 25. ETSU (20-4, 9-2) takes on Mercer on the road on Saturday. Chattanooga plays Wofford on the road on Saturday.

