Bouyea leads San Francisco over San Diego 70-62

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Jamaree Bouyea tied his career high with 24 points as San Francisco beat San Diego 70-62 on Thursday.

The game marked the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Josh Kunen and Dzmitry Ryuny combined for 17 pointws and 16 rebounds for San Francisco (7-4).

Josh Parrish had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Toreros (1-4). Joey Calcaterra added 14 points. Yauhen Massalski had 12 points.

