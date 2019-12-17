Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Boum, Williams send UTEP past N.C. A&T 72-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Souley Boum tied a career-high 26 points and Bryson Williams scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and UTEP beat North Carolina A&T 72-54 on Monday night.

The Miners (7-1) have won all seven of their contests to start the season.

Fred Cleveland Jr.’s three-point play gave the Aggies their first lead of the game at 26-24 with 5:03 before halftime. Williams hit 3-pointer before the Aggies regained the lead with a pair of free throws by Kameron Langley. Boum followed with a 3 to start a 10-1 run to close the half and UTEP cruised from there.

Cleveland led North Carolina A&T (3-8) with 14 points and Ronald Jackson scored 13 with 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today