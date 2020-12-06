Boum scores 34 to lead UTEP past Sul Ross State 84-65

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Souley Boum had a career-high 34 points as UTEP topped Sul Ross State 84-65 on Saturday night.

Boum hit all 13 of his free throws. Bryson Williams had 26 points for UTEP (2-0).

Julian Paredes had 14 points for the Lobos. Omar Boone and Tristen Licon each had 13 points.

