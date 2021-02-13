Boum scores 28 to carry UTEP over FIU 77-68

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Souley Boum had 28 points as UTEP beat Florida International 77-68 on Saturday night.

Boum shot 15 for 17 from the foul line.

Christian Agnew had 17 points for UTEP (10-10, 6-8 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 11 points. Bryson Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Eric Lovett scored a season-high 21 points for the Panthers (9-14, 2-12), who have now lost four straight games. Antonio Daye, Jr. added 15 points and five steals.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday.

