Boum scores 22 to lead UTEP past FIU 75-59

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Souley Boum had 22 points as UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday night.

Boum made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points and six rebounds for UTEP (9-10, 5-8 Conference USA). Christian Agnew added 12 points.

Eric Lovett had 11 points for the Panthers (9-13, 2-11). Javaunte Hawkins added 11 points. Isaiah Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

