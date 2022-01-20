Boum leads UTEP past UTSA

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Las Cruces Publis Schools will put in place enhanced COVID-safe practices at all indoor athletic events and school activities. Spectators will be required to be socially distanced. Concession stands will be closed and food and drinks will not be allowed. They say this is to make sure people are following the mask policy. Superintendent Ralph Ramos says as the number of positive cases decreases, the measures can be revisited. Overall, nearly 6 percent of all students and staff in the district have tested positive.

Rio Rancho Public Schools will also put in place enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. They say for athletics, masks will be strictly enforced. Those who do not comply will be removed from the facility. However, visitors will not be allowed on campus during the day.