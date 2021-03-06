Bouknight scores 21 to carry UConn past Georgetown 98-82

STORRS, Conn. (AP)James Bouknight had 21 points as UConn got past Georgetown 98-82 on Saturday.

Jalen Gaffney had 15 points for UConn (14-6, 11-6 Big East Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Isaiah Whaley and Tyler Polley each had 11 points.

UConn dominated the first half and led 51-24 at the break. The Huskies’ 51 first-half points marked a season high for the hosts, while the 58 second-half points for the Hoyas were the best of the season for the visitors.

Jahvon Blair had 22 points for the Hoyas (9-12, 7-9). Qudus Wahab added 16 points and Chudier Bile had 15 points.

The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. UConn defeated Georgetown 70-57 on Feb. 23.

