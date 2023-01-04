GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Mike Bothwell’s 27 points helped Furman defeat Citadel 97-72 on Wednesday night.

Bothwell added five rebounds and six assists for the Paladins (11-5, 2-1 Southern). Alex Williams scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Ben Vanderwal finished 4 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Stephen Clark led the Bulldogs (6-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two blocks. AJ Smith added 11 points for Citadel. Austin Ash also recorded eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.