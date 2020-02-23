Breaking News
Boston University wins matchup of Patriot’s 2nd-place teams

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOSTON (AP)Max Mahoney had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Boston University to a 64-60 win over American on Sunday.

With the win, Boston University (17-12, 11-5) snapped a second-place tie with American (14-13, 10-6) in the Patriot League behind first-place Colgate. Walter Whyte had 14 points and nine rebounds for Boston University.

Whyte’s basket with 5:51 left broke a tie and began a 6-0 run and BU kept the lead. Sa’eed Nelson got American with a point, 59-58, with two baskets and a free throw but a tip-in from Fletcher Tynen and a jumper from Ethan Brittain-Watts put the Eagles back up by five with a minute left. Nelson scored to cut it to three but the Eagles missed two 3-point tries and Whyte added a free throw for the final score.

After leading 40-26 at halftime, American had just 20 second-half points, a season low.

Sa’eed Nelson led American with 21 points, a career-high eight steals and three assists and is two points shy at 2,055 of passing Russell ”Boo” Bowers (1977-81) as the program’s all-time leading scorer. Connor Nelson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. American defeated Boston University 67-63 on Jan. 5.

Boston University plays Lehigh on the road on Wednesday. American matches up against Lafayette at home on Wednesday.

