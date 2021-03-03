Boston U. beats Lehigh 69-58 in Patriot League tourney

BOSTON (AP)Walter Whyte had 19 points and eight rebounds and Sukhmail Mathon posted 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Boston University beat Lehigh 69-58 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney first round on Wednesday night.

Javante McCoy had 13 points for BU (7-10). Jonas Harper added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The seventh-seeded Terriers play No. 2 seed Colgate in the quarterfinals Sunday.

Marques Wilson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the No. 10 seed Mountain Hawks (4-11). Jeameril Wilson added 17 points. Jakob Alamudun had 10 points.

Nic Lynch, the Mountain Hawks’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 13.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

