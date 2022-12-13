BOSTON (AP)Jaeden Zackery scored 16 points, CJ Penha Jr. added 15 and Boston College jumped out early and beat Stonehill 63-56 on Tuesday night to end a four-game skid.

Zackery was 6 of 15 from the floor and Penha 5 of 9 for Boston College (6-6), which shot 42% overall and forced 17 turnovers. The pair combined for all five of the Eagles’ 3-pointers. Zackery also had three steals and three assists.

Andrew Sims scored 20 points to lead Stonehill (4-8). Max Zegarowski added 12 points.

Boston College closed the first half on a 21-10 run and led 35-26 at the break. T.J. Bickerstaff scored five of his seven points in the opening minutes of the second that stretched the Eagles’ lead to 48-37. The Skyhawks cut the deficit to 57-53 with 2:04 to play but didn’t get closer.

It was the 16th meeting between the teams but the first since a 98-71 Boston College victory on Dec. 8, 1984. The Eagles won each of the 15 previous encounters in the series that dates back to 1951.

Boston College opens its Atlantic Coast Conference at home against Virginia Tech on Dec. 21. Stonehill plays its second of a five-game road swing against Bradley on Monday.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25