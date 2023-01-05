BALTIMORE (AP)Jacob Boonyasith’s 21 points helped UMBC defeat Albany (NY) 92-83 on Thursday night.

Boonyasith also had seven assists for the Retrievers (10-6). Colton Lawrence scored 18 points, shooting 8 for 15 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line. Tra’Von Fagan was 5-of-6 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Great Danes (5-12) were led in scoring by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Albany (NY) also got 14 points from Aaron Reddish and Da’Kquan Davis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.