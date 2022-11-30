GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Trey Bonham scored 23 points, making a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Florida rolled past Florida A&M 102-62 on Wednesday night.

Alex Fudge had a double-double off the bench, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for the Gators (5-3). Kowacie Reeves scored 19 points and Myreon Jones 10. Colin Castleton added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Bonham was 7-for-7 on 3-pointers and added four assists.

Florida shot 69% overall in the first half and made 8 of 12 3-pointers to lead 50-31. They had 20 points off 12 Florida A&M turnovers and scored 24 points in the paint. Bonham was the hottest Gator of them all, scoring 17 points while going 5-for-5 from distance, making both his free-throw attempts and adding three assists. Reeves added 15 points in the first half.

Florida finished at 62% from the field and 13-for-22 (64%) on 3-pointers.

Byron Smith had 20 points and Jaylen Bates 14 for the Rattlers (1-5).

Florida returned home after losing two of three games at the PK85 tournament last week. Bonham averaged 21 points in a win over Oregon State (81-68) and a loss to Xavier (90-83) but was held to three points in a blowout 84-55 loss to West Virginia in the Gators’ third game.

The Rattlers have several games remaining against teams from Power 6 conferences and have already lost to Oregon, Oregon State and Miami. Their ambitious schedule still has Georgia, Louisville, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 5 Purdue before Southwest Athletic Conference play begins on Jan. 2.

