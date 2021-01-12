Boise State routs Wyoming 83-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Abu Kigab and Devonaire Doutrive scored 21 points apiece as Boise State won its 11th straight game, rolling past Wyoming 83-60 on Monday night.

Mladen Armus had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Boise State (11-1, 7-0 Mountain West Conference). Max Rice added eight rebounds. Derrick Alston Jr., the Broncos’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 18 points per game, scored four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Marcus Williams had 16 points for the Cowboys (7-3, 1-2). Xavier DuSell and Hunter Maldonado each had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES