Boise State romps in second half, rout Fresno State 87-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
FRESNO, Calif. (AP)Abu Kijab scored 23 points and Boise State cruised to its fifth win in its last five games at Fresno State, earning an 87-53 win on Saturday night.

The Broncos built a 35-26 advantage at intermission and outscored the Bulldogs 52-27 over the final 20 minutes. Boise State shot 54.2% from the field for the game (32 of 59) and knocked down 14 of 28 from long range while four of its five starters reached double figures.

Justinian Jessup hit 5 of 10 from 3-point range and totalled 19 points for Boise State (13-8, 5-4 Mountain West). R.J. Williams and Derrick Alston each added 14 points.

Noah Blackwell was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and scored 14 points for Fresno State (6-14, 2-7).

