BOISE, Idaho (AP)Chibuzo Agbo’s 20 points helped Boise State defeat Utah Valley 87-69 on Saturday night.

Agbo shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Broncos (4-2). Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Naje Smith was 7-of-10 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, all in the second half.

Justin Harmon led the way for the Wolverines (3-4) with 19 points. Utah Valley also got 13 points and four assists from Trey Woodbury. Cameron Alford had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.