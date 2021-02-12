Boise St. tops UNLV 78-66; Rice ties Dye with 213th win

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Emmanuel Akot came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Boise State to a 78-66 win over UNLV on Thursday night, giving coach Leon Rice his 213th victory.

Rice, in his 11th season at BSU, tied Bobby Dye (1983-1995) for the most wins in Broncos history.

Abu Kigab had 14 points for Boise State (15-4, 11-3 Mountain West Conference), which won it’s eighth-straight at home. Mladen Armus added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 26 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-10, 5-6). Caleb Grill added 14 points. David Jenkins Jr. had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES