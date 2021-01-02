Bohannon leads Youngstown State past Green Bay 84-77

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Naz Bohannon had a career-high 32 points plus 12 rebounds as Youngstown State got past Green Bay 84-77 on Friday.

Garrett Covington had 13 points for Youngstown State (5-3, 2-3 Horizon League). Darius Quisenberry added 12 points and Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 11. Bohannon made 12 of 15 shots.

PJ Pipes had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (0-9, 0-5). Amari Davis added 18 points.

Photo Gallery