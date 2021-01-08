Bohannon leads Youngstown St. past Wright St. 74-72

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Naz Bohannon had 28 points and fed Garrett Covington for the buzzer-beating layup as Youngstown State narrowly beat Wright St. 74-72 on Friday night.

Michael Akuchie had 12 points and nine rebounds for Youngstown State (6-4, 3-4 Horizon League). Covington added 12 points.

Tanner Holden had 17 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (7-3, 5-2). Tim Finke added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Calvin had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES