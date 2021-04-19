Bob Valvano, brother of Jim Valvano, says he has leukemia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)ESPN college basketball analyst Bob Valvano, the brother of late North Carolina State men’s basketball coach and broadcaster Jim Valvano, says on social media that he has leukemia, an aortic aneurysm and some kidney damage.

Jim Valvano, who died in April 1993 from adenocarcinoma, a glandular cancer, led heavy underdog N.C. State to the 1983 NCAA championship upset of Houston before going on to a broadcasting career. He is fondly remembered for his heartfelt speech at the ESPY Awards two months before his death in which he told the audience and viewers, ”Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.” The awards show created the Jimmy V Award in his honor, and the Jimmy V Classic basketball event is held early in the season to support cancer victims and survivors.

Bob Valvano, a former college coach, does analysis on ESPN broadcasts of men’s college basketball including color analysis for the University of Louisville in addition to a daily radio show. He said Monday on Twitter that he doesn’t know if or when he’ll need treatment for leukemia, but added, ”prognosis good says Doc!” Valvano also revealed the aneurysm and kidney illness, which he added may have resulted from taking a pain reliever for his back.

Valvano wrote in another Twitter post that his cancer doctor, Khuda Khan, was taught at Duke medical school by Joe Moore, who treated Jim Valvano. He added, ”I know I’m in good hands!!!”

