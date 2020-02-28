Boahen scores 19 to lead UIC past Detroit Mercy 84-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Godwin Boahen had 19 points off the bench to carry Illinois-Chicago to an 84-67 win over Detroit Mercy on Thursday night.

Braelen Bridges had 16 points for UIC (15-15, 10-7 Horizon League). Tarkus Ferguson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jordan Blount had 12 points.

Antoine Davis had 26 points for the Titans (7-23, 5-12). Dwayne Rose Jr. scored a career-high 22 points and had eight rebounds.

Davis, who entered averaging 23.6 points per game, was 8 of 20 from the field but his teammates combined to go 13 of 48.

The Flames evened the season series against the Titans with the win. Detroit defeated UIC 70-69 on Jan. 25. UIC finishes out the regular season against Oakland at home on Saturday. Detroit Mercy closes out against IUPUI on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Friday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞