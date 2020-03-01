Live Now
Blount carries NC Central past SC State 83-82 in 2OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Jibri Blount had 20 points, including a jumper late in regulation that sent the game into extra periods, as NC Central narrowly beat South Carolina State 83-82 in double overtime on Saturday.

The Eagles trailed by two when Blount drained a jumper that tied it 65-all with 20 seconds left in regulation and the score held, forcing the first overtime period.

C.J. Keyser had 17 points for NC Central (15-13, 11-3 Mid-Eastern Conference). Mike Melvin added 15 points.

Damani Applewhite had 21 points for the Bulldogs (11-16, 6-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Trushaun Moorer added 15 points. Ian Kinard had 12 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. NC Central defeated South Carolina State 73-56 on Feb. 1. NC Central plays Bethune-Cookman at home on Monday. South Carolina State finishes out the regular season against NC A&T at home on Monday.

