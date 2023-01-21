CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Devontae Blanton scored 20 points and Eastern Kentucky beat Austin Peay 74-59 on Saturday night.

Blanton had 11 rebounds for the Colonels (13-8, 6-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Cozart scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Tayshawn Comer scored 11 points.

Sean Durugordon led the way for the Governors (8-13, 2-6) with 17 points. Cameron Copeland added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals for Austin Peay. Elijah Hutchins-Everett also put up 10 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Thursday. Eastern Kentucky visits Bellarmine and Austin Peay visits Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.