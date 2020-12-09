Blair scores 22 to carry Georgetown over Coppin State 80-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Jahvon Blair had 22 points as Georgetown romped past Coppin State 80-48 on Tuesday night.

Jamorko Pickett had 19 points and 18 rebounds for Georgetown (2-2). Chudier Bile added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Donald Carey had eight rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (0-4). Chereef Knox added 12 points and Anthony Tarke had five steals.

