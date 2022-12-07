MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Kenan Blackshear had 22 points in Nevada’s 85-77 win against Pepperdine on Tuesday.

Blackshear was 7 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Wolf Pack (8-2). Jarod Lucas scored 18 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Tyler Powell recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Mike Mitchell Jr. led the way for the Waves (5-3) with 18 points. Maxwell Lewis added 18 points for Pepperdine. Houston Mallette also had 15 points.

Lucas scored seven points in the first half and Nevada went into the break trailing 39-37. Blackshear scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Nevada to an eight-point victory.

