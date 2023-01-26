NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Ja’Monta Black’s 31 points led Northwestern State over Houston Baptist 82-63 on Thursday night.

Black shot 11 for 26, including 9 for 21 from beyond the arc for the Demons (13-8, 5-3 Southland Conference). Demarcus Sharp added eight points, five rebounds and five assists. Emareyon McDonald scored eight points.

The Huskies (7-14, 4-4) were led by Bonke Maring, who recorded 21 points. Houston Baptist also got 16 points from Pierce Bazil. Brycen Long also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.