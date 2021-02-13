Black leads Missouri St. past Bradley 80-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Ja’Monta Black scored 24 points as Missouri State romped past Bradley 80-58 on Saturday. Gaige Prim added 20 points for the Bears.

Black hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Jared Ridder had 12 points and three blocks for Missouri State (13-5, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Demarcus Sharp added six assists.

Ville Tahvanainen had 13 points for the Braves (11-12, 5-9). Darius Hannah added 10 points. Rienk Mast had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

