Black carries Missouri State over UALR 81-55

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points as Missouri State routed Arkansas-Little Rock 81-55 on Wednesday night.

Isiaih Mosley added 21 points and Jaylen Minnett had 17 points for Missouri State (5-4). Isaac Haney added 10 points.

Marko Lukic had 15 points for the Trojans (4-6), who have now lost four straight games. Isaiah Palermo added 12 points and seven rebounds.

