WASHINGTON (AP)James Bishop’s 26 points helped George Washington defeat Massachusetts 81-73 on Saturday.

Bishop also added five assists for the Colonials (8-8, 2-1 Colonial Athletic). Ricky Lindo Jr. scored 16 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Brendan Adams recorded 15 points and was 5 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

RJ Luis led the way for the Minutemen (10-5, 1-2) with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. UMass also got 13 points and two steals from T.J. Weeks. In addition, Noah Fernandes had 13 points, six assists and three steals.

George Washington took the lead with 11:52 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-26 at halftime, with Bishop racking up 15 points.

