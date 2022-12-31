CHICAGO (AP)James Bishop finished with 40 points for George Washington in a 97-87 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday night in an Atlantic 10 opener for both teams.

Bishop was 12 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from the arc while making 11 of 12 free throws Colonials (7-7). Brendan Adams scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Ramblers (6-7) were led by Marquise Kennedy, who posted 23 points and three steals. Philip Alston added 21 points and six rebounds for Loyola Chicago. In addition, Ben Schwieger finished with 14 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.