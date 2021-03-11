Bishop scores 22 to lift Montana St. past Idaho St. 71-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Xavier Bishop had 22 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 71-63 in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Thursday.

Bishop hit all 11 of his free throws.

Jubrile Belo had 19 points for fifth seed Montana State (12-9). Amin Adamu added 10 points and seven rebounds. Abdul Mohamed had nine rebounds.

Tarik Cool had 18 points for the fourth seed Bengals (13-11). Austin Smellie added 11 points and seven rebounds. Brayden Parker had 10 points.

Montana State will play top seed Southern Utah in a Friday semifinal the first time in 12 years the Bobcats have been in the semis.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES