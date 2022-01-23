Bishop leads Montana St. past Portland St. 73-60

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Xavier Bishop had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Montana State defeated Portland State 73-60 on Saturday night.

Abdul Mohamed had 12 points and seven rebounds for Montana State (14-5, 6-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight victory. RaeQuan Battle added 12 points. Nick Gazelas had 11 points.

Portland State scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

James Jean-Marie had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings (4-11, 2-5). Ezekiel Alley added 12 points. Damion Squire had 11 points.

