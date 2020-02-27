Billups sparks Purdue Fort Wayne past Denver 58-51

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Freshman Deonte Billups scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, sparking Purdue Fort Wayne to a 58-51 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.

Billups knocked down 7 of 13 shots from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Mastodons (13-17, 6-9 Summit League). Junior Dylan Carl added 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Ade Murkey sank four 3-pointers, scoring 20 with eight rebounds to pace the Pioneers (6-23, 2-13). Freshman Robert Jones added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting.

Purdue Fort Wayne dominated the first half and took a 31-14 lead into intermission.

Purdue Fort Wayne shot just 36% from the floor, 21% from 3-point range (6 of 29) and 60% at the foul line (12 of 20), but the Mastodons won the rebound battle 43-29. Denver shot only 36% overall, 28% from distance (5 of 18) and hit 4 of 7 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞