Bile, Chougkaz lead Northwestern State past New Orleans

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW ORLEANS (AP)Chudier Bile had 20 points and Nikos Chougkaz had 13 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as Northwestern State defeated New Orleans 82-74 on Wednesday night.

Jamaure Gregg scored 12 points and Larry Owens had four assists for the Demons (8-11, 5-5 Southland Conference).

Jahmel Myers had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Privateers (6-15, 2-9). Bryson Robinson had 15 points and Jaylen Key added 13. New Orleans lost its fourth straight game for the third time this season.

Northwestern State plays Central Arkansas at home on Saturday. New Orleans plays at Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

