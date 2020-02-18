Big 2nd half carries Texas Southern past Grambling, 93-79

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (AP)Tyrik Armstrong and Justin Hopkins scored 21 points apiece as Texas Southern defeated Grambling State 93-79 on Monday night.

Yahuza Rasas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Texas Southern (12-13, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Eden Ewing added 13 points.

Texas Southern totaled a season-high 55 points in the second half.

Kelton Edwards tied a season high with 22 points for Grambling State (13-13, 7-6). DeVante Jackson added 22 points. Ivy Smith Jr. had 16 points and nine assists.

Texas Southern improves to 2-0 against Grambling State this season. Texas Southern defeated Grambling State 68-61 on Jan. 20. Texas Southern plays Mississippi Valley State on the road on Saturday. Grambling State faces Jackson State at home on Saturday.

