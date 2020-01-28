Live Now
Bethune-Cookman beats S.C. State 78-74 behind Bailey

NCAA Men's Basketball
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Isaiah Bailey scored 17 points and made four assists and Bethune-Cookman beat South Carolina State 78-74 on Monday night.

Cletrell Pope and Joe French scored 15 points apiece for the Wildcats (10-11, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who shot 68% from the field (27 of 40) and 69% from beyond the arc (9-13). Houston Smith had seven rebounds.

Damani Applewhite and Tariq Simmons each scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-10, 4-3), who held a 48-30 advantage on points in the paint and a 15-2 edge on second-chance points. Zach Sellers scored 16 points and made four assists.

Bethune-Cookman plays Florida A&M on the road on Saturday. South Carolina State faces NC Central on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

