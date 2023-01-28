NEW YORK (AP)Zion Bethea scored 18 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn to a 71-59 victory over Long Island University on Saturday.

Bethea added six assists and three steals for the Terriers (11-11, 4-5 Northeast Conference). Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 15 points. Josiah Harris finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Sharks (3-19, 1-9) were led by R.J. Greene’s 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Tre Wood added 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. St. Francis Brooklyn hosts Central Connecticut and Long Island visits Merrimack.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.